A Fishy Fashion Trend Is Taking Over TikTok
If you're a TikTok'er, you know that a lot of fashion trends start there. I just reported on the new footwear trend of the summer that has people wearing cleats. Yes, the kind you see on the soccer field. I never liked having to wear them back when I played sports, so I'm definitely not interested in doing it now. Other things a little more practical I've been seeing lately is sustainability with things like the "Three Item Style Challenge". I have to say that one is very smart when it comes to packing for long vacations. Also, "Quiet Luxury" has gained traction, the idea of choosing minimalist designs and high-quality materials over in-your-face branding. But something I'm sure no one ever saw coming with this fishy fashion trend taking over TikTok this summer.
Living here in Southwest Florida, coastal fashion is popular. And with that comes fish. But now it's taking over TikTok in a big way with #SardineGirlSummer. And no, it's not about eating the fish out of the can, but rather wearing them. I have been seeing them all over the place. On towels for your kitchen, on beaded handbags, dresses, t-shirts, cosmetic bags. They've everywhere. I have to say, some of the designs I've seen are cute, but sardines? An odd choice. Caviar was always high-fashion. But apparently now it's all about oily fish in a tin can.
It does seem like the majority of posts I see with sardine-themed goods are from shoppers at TJ Maxx and Marshall's, but if continues to grow in popularity, it might not be long until more designers get on board.
Will you jumping on this summer's fishy trend?