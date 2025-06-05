There have been some pretty cool trends that started on social media, and also some weird ones, and now a fishy fashion trend is taking over TikTok.

If you're a TikTok'er, you know that a lot of fashion trends start there. I just reported on the new footwear trend of the summer that has people wearing cleats. Yes, the kind you see on the soccer field. I never liked having to wear them back when I played sports, so I'm definitely not interested in doing it now. Other things a little more practical I've been seeing lately is sustainability with things like the "Three Item Style Challenge". I have to say that one is very smart when it comes to packing for long vacations. Also, "Quiet Luxury" has gained traction, the idea of choosing minimalist designs and high-quality materials over in-your-face branding. But something I'm sure no one ever saw coming with this fishy fashion trend taking over TikTok this summer.

A Fishy Fashion Trend Is Taking Over TikTok

Living here in Southwest Florida, coastal fashion is popular. And with that comes fish. But now it's taking over TikTok in a big way with #SardineGirlSummer. And no, it's not about eating the fish out of the can, but rather wearing them. I have been seeing them all over the place. On towels for your kitchen, on beaded handbags, dresses, t-shirts, cosmetic bags. They've everywhere. I have to say, some of the designs I've seen are cute, but sardines? An odd choice. Caviar was always high-fashion. But apparently now it's all about oily fish in a tin can.

It does seem like the majority of posts I see with sardine-themed goods are from shoppers at TJ Maxx and Marshall's, but if continues to grow in popularity, it might not be long until more designers get on board.