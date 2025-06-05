Did Miley Cyrus Just Shade Ex-Husband Liam Hemsworth with a Fan of the Same Name?

Miley Cyrus may have just pulled off a delightful passive-aggressive move. In a recent meet and greet, Cyrus signed a vinyl copy of her latest album, Something Beautiful for a fan named, you guessed it, Liam. And the way she emphasized it? Let’s just say, this wasn’t your average fan meet of “Hi, nice to meet you” moment.

Now, we’re not saying it was a dig at her ex-husband Liam Hemsworth, but all we can say is, never change, Miley.

Miley Cyrus: “The Best Liam”

Liam the fan, posted on his X account @T0RTERRA a snap of the vinyl album with Cyrus’ signature and dedication. The “Flowers” singer wrote, “the best liam” on top of her signature. The post, which already garnered 70.3K views and 3.4 likes, also had comments praising the singer’s sense of humor. One social media user wrote, “i was confused why she wrote that until i saw your name. she’s so funny gosh i love her.” Another commented, “she’s a comedian lmaoo.” One fan even joked that the vinyl album already “costs millions of dollars right now hahaha.”

He posted another snap, this time with Cyrus herself, captioning it with “me when I’m the best Liam” How cheeky!

Marriage in the Limelight

Her relationship and subsequent marriage with Hemsworth were the kind of stuff romance novels are made of. Fittingly, they met while filming one: the movie adaptation of Nicholas Sparks’ The Last Song. Their relationship was on and off from 2009 until their engagement in 2013. They eventually broke up, but rekindled things in 2016 and tied the knot in 2018.

During their relationship, and in some red-carpet appearances, eagle-eyed fans often noticed Hemsworth seemingly trying to subdue some of Cyrus’ behavior. Hemsworth filed for divorce citing “irreconcilable differences” in 2019, and their divorce was finalized the following year.

Cyrus has kept quiet about the details of her relationship with Hemsworth. However, in an interview with E! News about her house burning down, the Hannah Montana star hinted that they did not end the marriage on amicable terms. She said, “I guess for me, when my house burned down, a lot of my relationships also burned down,” which she now considers a blessing, as it "led me to such magic and to have so much gratitude.”