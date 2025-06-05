Ed Sheeran Takes a Tumble on Stage During Madrid Show

During his Madrid concert, Ed Sheeran took a tumble and fell when his foot caught on a rising platform on stage. Yet the music never stopped - he quickly got back up and kept right on going.

The star tripped while walking to the center stage, and fans caught it all on camera in a now-viral TikTok video that a fan posted to the "My shayla" sound. "Happens more than you think," Sheeran himself commented on the post, and his social media team (@EdSheeranHQ) also wrote, "This audio is almost word for word what we said."

Fans also reacted in the comments with praises and jokes like, "Oh my god, my Sheeran" and "I love how quickly he got up though. Ed is the best to do it." Another sweet fan wrote, "We will catch you Ed." Yet, someone else roasted him a bit, commenting, "Can't say I'm surprised."

Mid-clap with his hands up high, he stumbled on the step's edge. His guitar swung at his side as he went down. In one swift motion, he sprang back up and launched into the next track without missing a note.

This happened at his latest European show, where he's using his round circular stage again. Earlier shows this year had different setups. His Mathematics Tour, which started in spring 2022 following the release of Equals, is set to cover over 160 shows across Europe until late 2025.

His next stop includes two nights in Marseille on June 6 and 7, with the tour wrapping up in Düsseldorf on September 7. Sheeran will also perform three special shows from his hometown in Ipswich from July 11 to 13. These concerts will feature songs from Play, his upcoming album, set for release this fall.

Two singles from Play are out now. "Azizam" was released in April, and "Old Phone" followed in May. The next single, "Sapphire," will be hitting streaming platforms today.