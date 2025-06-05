Fort Myers Council Gives Green Light to 377-Unit Marina Project Near Downtown

City officials approved the Legacy Harbour project that will add 377 homes in two 25-story towers downtown. The project pushes past usual density rules by 87 units and includes a marina on West First Street.

2044 West First Capital Propco bought the site for $20 million last year. AIRN Management from New Jersey runs operations and seeks funding to start building.

"First, the marina will open," said Megan Strayhorn, a land-use attorney for the management group, to the Gulfshore Business. "There are a few parcels that exist today that have the existing surface space to park on them. Once construction commences, the first phase will include that parking garage."

The deal includes 37,000 square feet of public areas. Plans show a park on Bayside Parkway and waterfront paths. Workers must rebuild the 131-slip marina, which Hurricane Ian damaged in 2022.

The site will feature multi-story parking with shops at street level. Both towers include resident parking.

Former Boston Red Sox catcher Haywood Sullivan bought most of the property in the 1990s and early 2000s. When he passed away in 2003, the land was left in a family trust and was eventually sold to the current owners.