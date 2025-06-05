ContestsEventsHurricane Help Hub
FSW Dental Clinic Offers $30 Kids’ Cleanings in June 2025

Rebecca Allen
Throughout this month, kids can receive dental care at Florida SouthWestern State College's Fort Myers clinic. The $30 service package includes cleanings, checkups, and X-rays for children aged 3 to 18.

"Kids need to have their teeth cleaned and be provided with good oral health information, such as how to brush and floss properly," said Karen Molumby, program director, FSW Dental Hygiene program, to Lake Okeechobee News.

Students training in dental hygiene will perform the services in Building A at the Lee Campus located at 8099 College Parkway. Faculty members supervise all procedures. Back tooth sealants cost an additional $5 per child.

Adult cleanings cost $50. Staff members teach proper brushing and flossing methods during appointments.

Book appointments Tuesday through Friday, 7:45 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Call 239-985-8334 to schedule.

