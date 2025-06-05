I Tried Lay’s Bacon Grilled Cheese Chips So You Don’t Have To (But You’ll Want To)

You ever take a bite of something and immediately hear the sound of angels singing? That’s exactly what happened when I tore into a bag of Lay’s new Bacon Grilled Cheese potato chips. It was like the snack gods reached down and said, “You know what this world needs? Bacon. Cheese. And the buttery love of grilled bread... all in chip form.”

Now listen, I’ve always loved grilled cheese. Like, it’s up there with childhood memories and Saturday morning cartoons. But throw some bacon on that bad boy? That's next-level comfort food. So imagine my excitement when I stumbled across a shiny bag of Lay’s Bacon Grilled Cheese chips in the snack aisle like it was calling out to me: “Eat me, you beautiful man-child.”

Lay’s Bacon Grilled Cheese Chips Fire:

Turns out, this glorious creation is part of Lay’s iconic Do Us A Flavor contest, which just made its comeback in Fall 2024 after a seven-year hiatus. If you’re unfamiliar, Lay’s invites fans across the country to submit their wildest chip flavor ideas for a chance to win $1 million and the ultimate bragging rights. And this year’s finalists? Absolute bangers.

Here are the heavy hitters:

Lay’s Bacon Grilled Cheese (obviously the front-runner in my heart)



(obviously the front-runner in my heart) Lay’s Valentina & Lime (spicy, zesty, bold)



(spicy, zesty, bold) Lay’s Wavy Korean-Style Fried Chicken (crispy, sweet, and savory goodness)



If you’re lucky enough to live in Florida, all three flavors are in stores right now. And here’s the best part: you get to help decide which flavor reigns supreme. Just head over to DoUsAFlavor.com and cast your vote. The contest runs until June 13, so snack with purpose!