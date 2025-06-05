I've never understood wanting something so bad that you need to camp out for it, and it's not Black Friday, but for one very hot item, people have been camping out for days.

My mom told me ever since I was a kid, patience was something I never had much of. And I still don't to this day. I know it's something I should work on, but sometimes I just don't like to be bothered. When I go to theme parks, I don't like waiting in line if I see the wait time over 25 minutes. If a line is too long at a store, I'd rather put all my groceries back than wait. Same at the gas pump if they're all full. So to hear that people have waited not just in line, but have been camping out for one thing is insane to me.

It's Not Even Black Friday, But People Have Been Camping Out For Days

So what is this hot new item that has people camping out in line for? The new Nintendo Switch 2. At first I thought, well, maybe because I'm not a gamer I just don't understand. But thinking about it further, there's nothing I want that bad to wait like that. But I saw some footage here in Florida of a Best Buy in the Tampa area that showed hundreds of people lined up to be among the first to get their hands on this new video game console. And more videos like this from around the country.