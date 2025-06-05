Lee County OKs $2.6M Upgrade for JetBlue Park’s Worn-Out Seats

County officials voted to replace over 9,000 seats at Fort Myers' JetBlue Park. The $2.6 million project will give the Boston Red Sox's spring training site much-needed updates.

Sun damage has taken its toll on the stadium's original seating from 2012. Through smart buying with Irwin Seating Co., officials cut costs by more than half off standard prices.

Money for the renovation comes from the Stadium Repair and Replacement fund, which is funded through the Tourist Development Tax from short-term lodging in Lee County.

Baseball fans won't see any disruption to the 2026 spring season. The stadium's capacity stays exactly the same after the work wraps up.