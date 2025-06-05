Milk-Bone Joins Forces with Superman
My dog can’t fly or lift cars, but give him a Milk-Bone from the Superman Box and he will sprint laps like he’s chasing Lex Luthor.
Let’s be real—we all think our dogs are superheroes. I know I do. Mine may not wear a cape or catch runaway trains, but he’s saved me more times than I can count just by being his goofy, loyal, lovable self. And if you're anything like me, you probably talk to your dog like they are a hero. Which is why when I found out about Milk-Bone’s limited edition Superman Box featuring Krypto the Superdog, I knew I had to get my hands on it.
Unfortunately… I wasn’t faster than a speeding bullet. I missed out on the exclusive comic book that Milk-Bone was offering with the box. Yeah, I’m still kicking myself. But good news—there’s a free digital version online, so you and your pup can still get in on the action.
Milk-Bone Heroes:
Now here’s the cool part: this isn’t just a rebranded box of dog biscuits. This is a full-on celebration of the bond between people and their dogs—just like the one between Superman and Krypto. The limited edition 24 oz. Milk-Bone Superman Box features classic Milk-Bone treats (you know, the ones that have kept tails wagging for over 100 years), wrapped in bold Superman artwork that looks straight out of the Fortress of Solitude. It’s a treat for you and your pup.
Every time I toss my dog Bruno a Milk-Bone treat, it’s a mini moment of connection. Maybe not quite fighting for “truth, justice, and a better tomorrow,” but pretty close.
So if you're a huge nerd like me and want your dog to snack like a superhero, check out the Milk-Bone Superman Box. You’ll find it at major retailers and online starting May 2025. And don’t forget Superman hits theaters July 11, 2025.Your dog might not fly, but they sure can crunch like a hero.
www.milkbone.com/Superman