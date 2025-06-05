Milk-Bone Joins Forces with Superman

Let’s be real—we all think our dogs are superheroes. I know I do. Mine may not wear a cape or catch runaway trains, but he’s saved me more times than I can count just by being his goofy, loyal, lovable self. And if you're anything like me, you probably talk to your dog like they are a hero. Which is why when I found out about Milk-Bone’s limited edition Superman Box featuring Krypto the Superdog, I knew I had to get my hands on it.

Unfortunately… I wasn’t faster than a speeding bullet. I missed out on the exclusive comic book that Milk-Bone was offering with the box. Yeah, I’m still kicking myself. But good news—there’s a free digital version online, so you and your pup can still get in on the action.

Milk-Bone Heroes:

Now here’s the cool part: this isn’t just a rebranded box of dog biscuits. This is a full-on celebration of the bond between people and their dogs—just like the one between Superman and Krypto. The limited edition 24 oz. Milk-Bone Superman Box features classic Milk-Bone treats (you know, the ones that have kept tails wagging for over 100 years), wrapped in bold Superman artwork that looks straight out of the Fortress of Solitude. It’s a treat for you and your pup.

Every time I toss my dog Bruno a Milk-Bone treat, it’s a mini moment of connection. Maybe not quite fighting for “truth, justice, and a better tomorrow,” but pretty close.