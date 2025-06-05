Sanibel Looks Into Adding Third Lane To Help Traffic Leaving Island

The Sanibel City Council wants to split the causeway exit into two lanes as FDOT finishes the repairs from Hurricane Ian. This change would create a new path off the island without expanding the current structure.

"I think it should have been done years ago," said Billy Kirkland, Sanibel resident and owner of Billy's Rentals, to Gulf Coast News. "I don't know of anybody that would not probably be in favor of making it easier to get off the island."

A study to check if the lane split works will cost $29,000. The transportation chief in Lee County has approved looking into this option.

Eric Jackson, who speaks for the city, points out key questions. "You're using the existing structure, so would it technically be wide enough to allow for that?" Jackson said.

Rather than widening the road, workers would paint new lines to make two thinner lanes where one exit lane exists now. This would speed up traffic flow without major construction.

The idea first came up at a February meeting. Sanibel's mayor then pitched it to county officials who control the causeway. Their approval is needed before any changes start, even if studies show it's possible.