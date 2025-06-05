ContestsEventsHurricane Help Hub
Where To Score National Donut Day Deals In Southwest Florida

There seems to a be a holiday for just about everything these days, but one I can definitely get on a board with is National Donut Day and there are…

Marija
Dunkin' Donuts Now Has A Ghost Pepper Donut For Halloween
(Photo by Rachel Murray/Getty Images for Dunkin' Donuts)

There seems to a be a holiday for just about everything these days, but one I can definitely get on a board with is National Donut Day and there are plenty of deals to be had in Southwest Florida.

Tomorrow, June 6, is National Donut Day. A day your doctor and your dentist will be thrilled with your participation in. But I'm of the mindset that everything is ok in moderation, and life is too short to not treat yourself from time to time. And while donuts are being served on the regular, why not indulge a little extra on a day dedicated to the sweet and delicious donut.

My fondness for these baked treats goes way back, as my first job at just 14 was as a bakery. I worked the front counter boxing up the donuts on weekend mornings, and while I was paid very little, a huge perk was getting to take the leftover donuts home. I loved that job. And while during that time I probably at enough donuts to last me a lifetime, I'll definitely be partaking tomorrow. And there's some great deals at shops throughout Southwest Florida.

Where To Score National Donut Day Deals In Southwest Florida

I did some searching to find the best deals in Southwest Florida for National Donut Day. And there's some great ones.

Duck Donuts- get a free cinnamon sugar donut with no purchase necessary. Also, get 6 cinnamon sugar donuts for $6.

Dunkin'- get a free classic donut with any beverage purchase.

Krispy Kreme- get a free Original Glazed with no purchase necessary. Also, purchase a dozen donuts and get a dozen of Original Glazed for just $2.

And support your local donut shops too! Some of my favorites include Divine Donuts and Take Two Coffee in Fort Myers, Trackside Donuts in Bonita and Airport Donuts in Naples. Enjoy!

MarijaWriter
Marija is a morning show host on WXKB/B1039, midday host on WRXK/96KRock and night show host on WPBB/98.7 The Shark. She loves to write about food, travel, and things to do around the state of Florida.
