Grammy Winner Chappell Roan Posts Bare-Faced Bikini Pics on Instagram

Singer Chappell Roan recently gave fans a rare glimpse of her offstage self. On Monday, June 2, she shared unfiltered photos on her Instagram, ditching her usual stage makeup and wearing just a black bikini.

"I am actually normal," wrote Roan to her 7.2 million followers. She picked a black two-piece with a scoop neck and side ties.

The 27-year-old Grammy winner typically performs in bold, drag-style makeup. These shots showcased a simpler side, as she wore only mascara, liner, and clear gloss.

In a 2025 interview with Faces of Music, Roan explained that her theatrical makeup choices stemmed from high school bullying, where boys from her school called queer people clowns.

"I started doing white makeup because I was like, 'If you're going to call me a clown, then I'm going to be the best clown you've ever seen, and it's going to be undeniable that I'm gay, and there's nothing wrong with that,'" said Roan.

Her journey has seen life throw her some curves. In 2020, Atlantic Records dropped her right as her four-year bond ended. Back home during lockdown, she was also diagnosed with bipolar II disorder.

Despite the setbacks, her album Rise and Fall of a Midwest Princess shot her to stardom in 2023. Billboard named her a top emerging talent, which led to spots with Olivia Rodrigo's tour and NPR's Tiny Desk. She also won the Best New Artist award at the 2025 Grammys.

In her acceptance speech at the Grammys, she spoke truth to power: "I told myself that if I ever won a Grammy and got to stand up here before the most powerful people in music, I would demand that labels in the industry profiting millions of dollars off of artists would offer a liveable wage and health care, especially developing artists," she said.

Following her Instagram post, comments poured in on her makeup-free shots. Fans called her "healthy and radiant" and "stunning." Many noted that the timing matched Pride Month, praising her as a voice for the LGBTQ+ community.