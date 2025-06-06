United Way Brings Free Nike Sneaker Program to More Lee County Kids in Need

Free Nike Air Jordan sneakers now reach more students through the School Resource Center, expanding from Fort Myers across Lee County. The local United Way branch manages this growing initiative.

"Every year, we process thousands of items that come through this door, and we push it out to our network of over 100 schools in our community," said Madison Mitchell from United Way to Gulf Coast News.

Since 2020, the center has distributed $9 million in supplies. Students receive essential items, from basic toiletries to brand-new shoes.

Students seeking footwear can connect with guidance staff at their school. Staff members check an online system that tracks available sizes and stock.

After Hurricane Milton struck, the United Way rushed aid to flood-affected families.