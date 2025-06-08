ContestsEventsHurricane Help Hub
LISTEN LIVE

New Superman Movie Toys Are Here and They’re Awesome

Adulting? Never heard of it. I saw tiny Superman staring at me like, “You know you want this,” and boom — into the cart he went. Sorry, bank account. Priorities.

Budman
New Superman toys are hitting shelves ahead of James Gunn’s highly anticipated reboot, fueling fan excitement for the new DC Universe.
Budman's iPhone

Okay, Superman fans — it’s happening. July is creeping up fast, and that means one thing: James Gunn’s brand-new Superman movie is about to hit theaters! The hype? It’s already flying in faster than a speeding bullet. I can tell because today at Walmart, I spotted something that made my nerd heart skip a beat — brand new Superman movie toys! These aren’t just any toys either. They’re from Spin Master, a company I’m usually not too hyped about, but these figures? Pretty awesome.

I grabbed a five-pack of mini figures that includes Superman (of course), Ultraman, Mr. Terrific, Robot Number Four (Superman’s buddy!), and The Engineer. All of them are going to be in the new movie. And let me tell you, seeing David Corenswet’s Superman in toy form just sealed it for me. That figure is going straight on my shelf — unopened, untouched, just sitting there looking epic.

New Superman Movie:

Am I excited for this movie? Saying I’m excited is a huge understatement. Sure, the fandom’s been a little split lately. Some people are still loyal to the Zack Snyder era and think Henry Cavill should’ve stayed Superman. And hey, I get it. Cavill was great. But James Gunn has taken the reins at DC Studios now, and I’m super curious to see what he does with this universe.

David Corenswet is stepping into the cape, and he’s joined by Rachel Brosnahan as Lois Lane, Nicholas Hoult as Lex Luthor, and a bunch of other cool cast members. The movie’s dropping July 11, 2025, and it’s supposed to be the real beginning of Gunn’s new DCEU. So yeah, it’s a big deal.

One fun detail — they brought back the classic red trunks on Superman’s costume. Some fans are arguing about it, but come on, it’s iconic. Maybe it’s a Kryptonian style thing, who knows? Bottom line: Superman’s about to be everywhere. Toys, shirts, air fresheners, maybe even dog biscuits. Some of it might be cheesy, but if the movie lives up to the hype? It could inspire a whole new generation of fans. And I’ll be right there for it — popcorn in hand, Superman figure proudly watching from my shelf.

James GunnSuperheroSupermanToys
BudmanWriter
Meet Budman, dynamic host of Marconi Award winning radio station WXKB's WiLD Bunch Morning Show, on B1039. Budman likes to write about funny news, a good Florida man story, stupid criminals or anything involving a superhero. Budman, a comic book and pop culture enthusiast, even named his daughter Kara Zor-El, after Supergirl. His only child is his true passion beyond the mic. Being a dad is his favorite role. Budman, a true family man, balances his love for radio with quality time spent with loved ones and his trusty dogs.
Related Stories
This Day in Sports History: June 8
Human InterestThis Day in Sports History: June 8Michael Garaventa
This Day in Sports History: June 7
Human InterestThis Day in Sports History: June 7Michael Garaventa
Summer is a great time to travel, and there are some spots across the U.S. that are simply perfect for a summer trip.
Human InterestBest Summer Vacation Spot in FloridaAnne Erickson
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!





About
Connect