New Superman Movie Toys Are Here and They’re Awesome

Okay, Superman fans — it’s happening. July is creeping up fast, and that means one thing: James Gunn’s brand-new Superman movie is about to hit theaters! The hype? It’s already flying in faster than a speeding bullet. I can tell because today at Walmart, I spotted something that made my nerd heart skip a beat — brand new Superman movie toys! These aren’t just any toys either. They’re from Spin Master, a company I’m usually not too hyped about, but these figures? Pretty awesome.

I grabbed a five-pack of mini figures that includes Superman (of course), Ultraman, Mr. Terrific, Robot Number Four (Superman’s buddy!), and The Engineer. All of them are going to be in the new movie. And let me tell you, seeing David Corenswet’s Superman in toy form just sealed it for me. That figure is going straight on my shelf — unopened, untouched, just sitting there looking epic.

New Superman Movie:

Am I excited for this movie? Saying I’m excited is a huge understatement. Sure, the fandom’s been a little split lately. Some people are still loyal to the Zack Snyder era and think Henry Cavill should’ve stayed Superman. And hey, I get it. Cavill was great. But James Gunn has taken the reins at DC Studios now, and I’m super curious to see what he does with this universe.

David Corenswet is stepping into the cape, and he’s joined by Rachel Brosnahan as Lois Lane, Nicholas Hoult as Lex Luthor, and a bunch of other cool cast members. The movie’s dropping July 11, 2025, and it’s supposed to be the real beginning of Gunn’s new DCEU. So yeah, it’s a big deal.