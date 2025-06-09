ContestsEventsHurricane Help Hub
LISTEN LIVE

H20 Glow After Hours Is Back At Disney’s Typhoon Lagoon

If you like going to water parks, if you want to see the park in a new, fun way you have to check out H2O Glow After Hours at Disney’s…

Marija
H20 Glow After Hours Is Back At Disney's Typhoon Lagoon
Marija/BBGI

If you like going to water parks, if you want to see the park in a new, fun way you have to check out H2O Glow After Hours at Disney's Typhoon Lagoon.

I remember the first time I went to Disney's Typhoon Lagoon water park, on our way out my brother said "I wonder what this place would look like at night?" It's as if they were listening because the following year we were invited back to H2O Glow After Hours. And let me tell you, it's become one of my very favorite events of the year.

H20 Glow After Hours Is Back At Disney's Typhoon Lagoon

H20 Glow After Hours at Disney's Typhoon Lagoon has everything you love about the water park, but made even better. It's lit up beautifully, with lower wait times for all your favorite slides, a DJ dance party on the beach featuring your favorite Disney characters and FREE soda, popcorn and ice cream. It doesn't get much better than that.

And this year they have some new menu items that were all absolutely delicious. My favorite was the Loaded Baked Potato. And this isn't your average baked potato. This one comes with BBQ barbacoa, prosciutto, scallions and truffle sour cream.

H20 Glow After Hours Is Back At Disney's Typhoon LagoonMarija/BBGI

Another great addition is the Chicken and Mickey-shaped Waffle Sliders. This would be great to share if you just want a little something, but they're so good, you'll probably want both. They have a little kick and the Mickey waffles are not only tasty, but also adorable.

H20 Glow After Hours Is Back At Disney's Typhoon LagoonMarija/BBGI

Chicken and Mickey-shaped Waffle Sliders

And if you're looking for a fun, refreshing cocktail, I loved the Dole Whip Strawberry Mai Tai float. It's a drink and a dessert in one, perfect on a hot day.

H20 Glow After Hours Is Back At Disney's Typhoon LagoonMarija/BBGI

Dole Whip Strawberry Mai Tai Float

H20 Glow After Hours takes place select nights at Disney's Typhoon Lagoon. Tickets are $85 for ages 10 and up and $42.50 for kids ages 3-9. Find more info and purchase tickets here

Disneytyphoon lagoonwater park
MarijaWriter
Marija is a morning show host on WXKB/B1039, midday host on WRXK/96KRock and night show host on WPBB/98.7 The Shark. She loves to write about food, travel, and things to do around the state of Florida.
Related Stories
Florida’s Most Affordable Tourist Activities
Human InterestFlorida’s Most Affordable Tourist ActivitiesAnne Erickson
Donald Duck has been making us laugh since 1934—and he deserves way more credit. It's his birthday after all.
Human InterestHappy Birthday to the One and Only Donald DuckBudman
Video games are getting harder to keep up with, and now with Xbox dropping its first handheld—the ROG Ally—I might be the one asking for a new toy this time.
Human InterestXbox Just Made a Handheld, and I’m Trying Not to Want ItBudman
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!





About
Connect