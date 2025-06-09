If you like going to water parks, if you want to see the park in a new, fun way you have to check out H2O Glow After Hours at Disney's Typhoon Lagoon.

I remember the first time I went to Disney's Typhoon Lagoon water park, on our way out my brother said "I wonder what this place would look like at night?" It's as if they were listening because the following year we were invited back to H2O Glow After Hours. And let me tell you, it's become one of my very favorite events of the year.

H20 Glow After Hours Is Back At Disney's Typhoon Lagoon

H20 Glow After Hours at Disney's Typhoon Lagoon has everything you love about the water park, but made even better. It's lit up beautifully, with lower wait times for all your favorite slides, a DJ dance party on the beach featuring your favorite Disney characters and FREE soda, popcorn and ice cream. It doesn't get much better than that.

And this year they have some new menu items that were all absolutely delicious. My favorite was the Loaded Baked Potato. And this isn't your average baked potato. This one comes with BBQ barbacoa, prosciutto, scallions and truffle sour cream.

Marija/BBGI

Another great addition is the Chicken and Mickey-shaped Waffle Sliders. This would be great to share if you just want a little something, but they're so good, you'll probably want both. They have a little kick and the Mickey waffles are not only tasty, but also adorable.

Marija/BBGI Chicken and Mickey-shaped Waffle Sliders

And if you're looking for a fun, refreshing cocktail, I loved the Dole Whip Strawberry Mai Tai float. It's a drink and a dessert in one, perfect on a hot day.

Marija/BBGI Dole Whip Strawberry Mai Tai Float