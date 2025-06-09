Happy Birthday to the One and Only Donald Duck

Today is a very special day — it’s Donald Duck’s birthday! That’s right, everyone’s favorite hothead made his big screen debut on this day, June 9th, way back in 1934. Let’s just say, the world has never been the same since.

Now don’t get me wrong, I love Mickey Mouse. He’s cool and all. But there’s just something about Donald Duck that hits different. Maybe it’s the way he waddles around no pants. Hmm.. That's weird. Maybe it’s the way he talks — that one-of-a-kind voice that sounds like he swallowed a kazoo. Or maybe it’s just the fact that he always seems to be one step away from completely losing it… and let’s be real, we’ve all been there.

Donald Duck is the ultimate underdog. He’s funny, loyal, and yeah, he’s got a short fuse — but he’s got a big heart too. He puts up with so much nonsense from the world around him. People pushing his buttons, things going wrong left and right, and somehow he still gets back up every time. That’s what makes him special. He’s not perfect. He’s real.

Here in the U.S., Mickey might get all the attention, but overseas, Donald Duck is a superstar. In places like Germany and Finland, Donald is HUGE. I’m talking bigger-than-Hasselhoff huge. He’s got one of the most popular comic books ever and has been entertaining generations of fans around the world. And yes, he even has a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, so don’t say he never got his flowers.

Now, technically there’s been a little confusion about his birthday. Some cartoons say it’s March 13th, and one even landed it on a Friday the 13th. Which honestly fits, because Donald has the worst luck in the cartoon world. No wonder he’s always freaking out!

Still, bad luck or not, Donald Duck is one of the greatest cartoon characters of all time. So today, we tip our hats (or sailor caps) to the duck who always makes us laugh, even when everything’s going wrong.