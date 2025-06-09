SZA’s ‘SOS’ Breaks Billboard Record with 38 Weeks at No. 1 on the Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums Chart

SZA's album, SOS, just made history. After 38 weeks at the No. 1 spot on Billboard's Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums chart, it has knocked down Michael Jackson's Thriller, which held the previous record.

New data from Luminate, reported in Billboard, shows that the album sold 47,000 units in the United States between May 23 and 29. The slight 2% uptick kept SOS strong since its December 2022 release, marking 129 weeks in the top ranks.

Times have changed since Thriller set its previous 37-week record in 1983. Since Billboard chart rankings now count streams, not just physical copies sold in stores, the rankings have adjusted, too. Albums now tend to stay on the charts for much longer due to consistent streaming of the songs.

Two standout tracks pushed SOS to new heights. "Kill Bill" ruled the Hot R&B/Hip-Hop Songs charts for 21 straight weeks, while "Snooze" held firm at second place for 13 weeks. Another one of SZA's songs from her collab with Kendrick Lamar, "Luther," is currently at the top spot of the chart.

The expanded version of SOS, titled LANA, was released on streaming services last December, featuring additional songs, including "Saturn" and "30 for 30," added to the tracklist.

The stats tell the tale. SOS now holds the record for the most weeks at No. 1 on the Billboard Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums chart, followed by Thriller in 1983-1984. Next in line? M.C. Hammer spent 29 weeks at number one in 1990 with Please Hammer Don't Hurt 'Em, while Freddie Jackson's Just Like the First Time clocked 26 weeks in 1986-1987.

Billboard's 2017 switch to count streaming changed everything. Albums now have more songs, and steady stream counts keep them charting longer than ever before.