The temperatures are heating up and Chick-Fil-A's newest menu item is the perfect summer treat.

When the sun is blazing and the heat feels relentless, your perfect summer treat is probably something that will cool you off. Maybe a cold slice of juicy watermelon, an icy popsicle or a scoop of ice cream. Summer is here, and especially in Southwest Florida where heat and humidity reign supreme this time of year, finding something refreshing is key. And I found it at Chick-Fil-A.

Chick-Fil-A's Newest Menu Item Is The Perfect Summer Treat

Just yesterday Chick-Fil-A added a few new items to their menu, and there was one I just had to try: the Peach Frosted Lemonade. And I'm so glad I did. It's a mix of their lemonade (or diet if you'd prefer) and ice cream mixed with peaches. It's sweet, but not overly so, and so refreshing. And the bits of peaches in there are so good. I can't even tell you the last time I had anything with peaches in it, so it was nice to have a flavor change-up. This is one that I'll be getting again!

Maybe the mix isn't your taste, but you do love peaches. They've also brought back their fan-favorite Peach Milkshake. And for food, the Chick-Fil-A Chick-n-Strips. I'll definitely be back to try both. Allison Duncan, director of menu and packaging at Chick-Fil-A said in a press release: "As we continue to surprise and delight our Guests with new and unique flavors throughout the year, we wanted to offer a spin on the peach taste everyone knows and loves with the Peach Frosted Lemonade. So whether it’s a picnic in the park with friends, or a weeknight dinner with family, our Peach treats - paired with crispy Chick-n-Strips - are the perfect duo to share a bite and soak up the flavors of summer.”