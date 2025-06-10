Taylor Swift’s ‘Reputation’ Soars Back into Billboard Top 5 with Massive 1,184% Sales Jump

Taylor Swift's 2017 album Reputation soared from 78th to 5th place on the Billboard 200 after spending 350 long weeks on the chart. The spike came after she bought back full rights to her master recordings in a $360 million deal.

Swifties celebrated by pushing the album's streaming numbers up 125% to 34.75 million plays, according to Luminate data. The album hadn't reached these heights since early 2018 when it last appeared in Billboard's top ranks.

"I'm trying to gather my thoughts into something coherent, but right now my mind is just a slideshow," wrote Swift in a letter posted on her website announcing the sale of her original songs.

"A flashback sequence of all the time I daydreamed about, wished for, and pined away for a chance to tell this news. I almost stopped thinking it could ever happen, after 20 years of having the carrot dangled and then yanked away," the 14-time Grammy winner expressed.

The purchase includes music videos, live shows, hidden tracks, and visual content from her first six albums. Shamrock Capital previously owned these assets, acquiring them after Scooter Braun, Taylor's former music manager, sold the rights to Taylor's music for $300 million in 2019.

Sales took off when Swift mentioned that she hadn't started working on a new version of Reputation yet. In the same letter to her fans, Taylor stated: "The Reputation album was so specific to that time in my life, and I kept hitting a stopping point when I tried to remake it... to be perfectly honest, it's the one album in those first six that I thought couldn't be improved upon by redoing it... so I just kept putting it off."

At the Billboard 200 chart's peak, Morgan Wallen holds strong. His May record, I'm the Problem, stays at number one for three weeks straight, moving 246,000 units. Right behind him at No. 2 is K-pop group Seventeen with their Happy Burstday album, which has already sold 48,500 units.

SZA keeps the third position with SOS. Miley Cyrus takes fourth, as Something Beautiful moves 44,000 units — less than half of her previous album's 119,000 unit launch in 2023.