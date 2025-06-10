What I Really Want for Father’s Day (But Probably Won’t Say Out Loud)

Every year around this time, my wife and 13-year-old daughter come circling around like hawks, asking the same question: “What do you want for Father’s Day?” And every year, I give them the same answer — “Nothing really. Don’t worry about it. It’s not a big deal.”

But... do you want the truth? The real truth?

I actually do want something for Father's Day. Not a fancy dinner. A rare comic book or a collectible action figure (okay, maybe just one action figure, but I won't push it). What I want is simple. It’s the everyday stuff — just for one day — to be a little easier.

I want a day where everyone in the house actually knows what they want for dinner. No endless back-and-forths. No “I don’t care, you pick” followed by “Ew, not that.” Just a straight-up, confident answer like “Let’s have tacos.” Boom. Dream Father's day.

Father's Day Dream:

I want a day where I don’t have to make emergency store runs for things like Takis, Crumbl cookies I can’t even eat, or more puppy pads from Five Below because the dog is somehow always out of them.

I want to sit in my La-Z-Boy, grab a controller, and just play video games like it’s 2005. No interruptions. No errands. No “Can you pick something up while you’re out?” messages right after I sit down.

And maybe, just maybe, on Father's day, I want my daughter to laugh at one of my dad jokes instead of calling me “bro” or giving me that look like I just embarrassed the entire family tree. That would be chef’s kiss.

Oh, and if my wife Katie could not ask me what’s for dinner while we’re literally eating lunch? That’d be amazing. Who’s thinking about dinner while stuffing their face with a turkey sandwich? (Spoiler: she is. Every time.)

But honestly? As much as I joke, I wouldn’t trade any of it. The store runs, the weird snack requests, the teasing, even the eye rolls — it all means I’m surrounded by people who love me. It’s chaos sometimes, but it’s my kind of chaos. And that’s what being a dad is all about.

So to all the dads out there — Happy Father’s Day. Enjoy your chips. Enjoy your doggy daddy duties. And if you’re lucky, enjoy a moment of peace in your favorite chair with a controller in hand and your favorite superhero on the shelf watching over you.