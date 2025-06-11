If you're like me, you have a dad that is hard to buy for, but here are 5 gift ideas for Father's Day that will actually surprise him.

Father's Day is coming up this Sunday and maybe you're stuck on what to get him. My dad has always been the guy, I think like most, that if he wants something, he'll go and get it. So I've been thinking about what I could get him that he would enjoy and that he wouldn't go out and spend the money on himself. I decided this year, after a recommendation from a friend, to go over to Badass Jerky in Fort Myers and put together a little gift set. He'll pick up a bag of it from the grocery store now and then, but I don't think he'd go out of his way for it.

If you're looking for some other gift ideas, here are 5 that will make for a great surprise.

5 Gift Ideas For Father's Day That Will Actually Surprise Him

Custom Soundwave Art

Seeing that Father's Day is this Sunday, it may be a little late to order this. But still a good idea to keep for next year or an upcoming birthday. You can get a visual print of a voicemail, a favorite song, or you and the family saying "I love you, Dad!" Perfect to hang in his office or man cave. I found a lot of varieties of these on Etsy. Also from Artsy Voiceprint, the company below.

Boat/Jet Ski Rental

If Dad doesn't have a boat or jet ski of his own, this would make a great gift. Living in Southwest Florida, there are lots of places to explore by water. Would make a fun day out by himself, or to bring the fam along!

Custom Bobblehead

Tell me surprising Dad with a custom bobblehead wouldn't make for a fun gift. You can send in a photo of him and have a mini version made. You can have him holding a remote, a beer, a fishing pole or even grilling.

Adventure Mystery Box

A box with a pre-planned day of adventure would be a blast. Maybe a kayak rental gift card, snacks, a gift card to his favorite restaurant, a playlist- anything to set Dad up for a day of fun.

Tickets To A Show