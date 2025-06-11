Cape Coral Plans Flag Day Events With Boat Parade, Flag Retirement Ceremony

The third annual Flag Day celebration hits Cape Coral on June 14, 2025. Events start at the Veterans Memorial Area at 9 a.m., with boats taking to the Caloosahatchee River an hour later.

"Recognizing Flag Day honors the enduring values of freedom, unity, and patriotism symbolized by the American flag," said city spokesperson Kaitlyn Mullen to the Fort Myers Beach Talk.

At Four Mile Cove Ecological Preserve, U.S. Marine Corps members will work with Council Officer Jennifer Nelson-Lastra on the flag exchange. The site, at 2500 SE 24th St, serves as the main venue for the day's activities.

Starting at the Midpoint Bridge, boats will gather for the Freedom Fleet parade. The Lee GOP America First Club organized this water display to mark Flag Day, the U.S. Army's 250th year, and President Donald Trump's birthday.

On June 13, between 9 a.m. and 2 p.m., Fuller Metz and Harvey-Engelhardt funeral homes will give out new flags to those who bring in old flags for retirement.

A flag drop-off box stands by the City Hall fountain. Workers will handle flag disposal based on U.S. Code Title 4 guidelines.