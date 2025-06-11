Dua Lipa Shows Off Diamond Ring in New Instagram Photos with Callum Turner

A sparkling diamond on Dua Lipa's wedding finger caught fans' attention in her June 9 Instagram post with Callum Turner, sparking fresh buzz about their engagement status.

The photos captured sweet moments between the 29-year-old singer and Turner, 34. Her ring stood out in several shots. "That's amoreeee..." she wrote in the caption.

She first wore the ring on New Year's Eve 2025. "Dua and Callum are so in love and know this is forever," an insider close to the singer told The Sun. "Dua has had one of the best years of her career professionally and this is the cherry on the cake. Callum is such a solid support for Dua and they make a wonderful couple. Their family and friends are so happy."

Their story began in early 2024. Onlookers spotted them dancing at a Masters of the Air event. By July, they made it official on social media at Glastonbury Festival.

You can see them sharing tender moments in the latest snapshots. Turner gently wraps his arms around her in one of the pictures. Another close-up reveals her ring — a stunning diamond set in gold, paired with a matching band. The final shot catches them in a sweet embrace from behind.

Dua Lipa has been wearing her ring everywhere. She's kept in on major events throughout 2025, including on stage during her Radical Optimism Tour and the Met Gala in May. It peeked through her black, sheer glove during their first red carpet walk together.

Dua has also recounted how past heartbreaks taught her valuable lessons. In a chat with Zane Lowe on Apple Music 1, she expressed: "I think with every relationship, you learn about yourself, you learn about things that are hurtful to you, what you expect, what you should be ready to give as well," according to The Daily Mail.

Both stars are still quiet about their wedding plans, but in the meantime, Dua is filling stadiums across Europe on her Radical Optimism tour. She'll cross the Atlantic for North American shows in September, and wrap up the end of the year with the final show in Mexico City on December 5.