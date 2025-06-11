Haunted Mansion Decor at Lowe’s will Make You the Ultimate Ghost Host

Okay, let me start with a confession: when I was a kid, I was absolutely terrified of the Haunted Mansion ride at Disney World. And I mean terrified. But can you blame me? I actually grew up in a real haunted house. Like, legit. Weird noises, cold spots, stuff moving around on its own. So the last thing I wanted to do while on vacation was step into another haunted house, even if it had Mickey Mouse nearby.

Fast forward to now: I’m a full-grown adult, and Haunted Mansion is my absolute favorite Disney ride. No trip feels complete without a spin through that spooky old house. But here’s the best part... Now I can bring a piece of it home with me, thanks to Lowe’s. They’ve rolled out some insanely cool Haunted Mansion decorations for Halloween, and I am fully ready to turn my house into my very own Haunted mansion.

They’ve got everything. You can get an animatronic version of the poor groundskeeper, lantern in hand, looking like he just saw a ghost (which, let’s be real, he probably did). He’s big enough to give anyone walking past your yard a good scare. I’m seriously thinking about putting him right by my bathroom door. My wife Katie will love it. I won’t even tell her he’s there. Surprise!

Haunted Mansion Mania:

But that’s not even the best part. They’ve got the Headless Knight too! He’s holding his own head and even plays music. I’ve already picked out the perfect spot for him: right in my kitchen. Because why not? Haunted Mansion late KNIGHT snack anyone?

And of course, my all-time favorites — the Hitchhiking Ghosts. Yep, you can ACTUALLY bring them home too. Honestly, if I get my hands on them, I’m not just putting them out for Halloween. They’re staying up year-round. I’ll probably set them up next to my Haunted Mansion shower curtain (which is already kind of haunted because my body wash keeps mysteriously ending up in my teenage daughter’s bathroom). Weird right?