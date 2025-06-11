Lee County Offers Hefty Bonuses to Teachers at Struggling Schools, Faces Union Pushback

Lee County's School Board voted to give teachers up to $9,000 for transferring to schools with low test scores. The decision sparked swift backlash from union officials.

Teachers who switch to hard-to-staff schools can get between $2,500 and $9,000 extra pay. The Teachers Association of Lee County struck back, vowing to mount a legal challenge.

"Pay needs to be increased for all of us, not just some of us," said Dr. Christina Chuderski, a gifted teacher at Mirror Lakes Elementary, to Fox 4 News.

Staff shortages dropped sharply — from 575 open spots to 263 — between April and May 2025. Officials aim to put qualified teachers in classrooms where students need them most.

Union head Kevin Daly blasted the district's tactics. His team has started talks with attorneys to block the plan in court.

The district claims full authority to hand out these bonuses without union input. Rob Spicker, Communications Director, stated: "We are bringing this forward on our own so the incentives will kick in July 1st and help teachers make decisions now about where they want to teach next year."

Staff morale sits at the heart of growing concerns. After losing $6,300 to reduced hours this year, Chuderski fears skilled teachers might abandon strong schools just to chase bonus money.