Luke Bryan Makes History as First Concert at JetBlue Park in Fort Myers

JetBlue Park in Fort Myers will transform into Southwest Florida's biggest music spot when Luke Bryan takes the stage on June 14. The stadium, which fits 17,000 people, marks its first-ever concert with this performance.

"Bryan is huge," said Shawn Smith, general manager of Florida operations for The Boston Red Sox, to News-Press. "You can't have a bigger, more celebrated, well-rounded talent to start things off than Luke Bryan."

Music starts at 6:30 p.m., with tickets priced between $73 and $137. The night features Conner Smith, Ashland Craft, Adrien Nunez, and DJ Rock warming up the crowd.

The Red Sox spring training site steps into a fresh role. "For over a decade, JetBlue Park has been the heart of Red Sox baseball in Southwest Florida, and now we're excited to expand its role as an entertainment destination," said Sam Kennedy, Boston Red Sox President and Chief Executive Officer, in a press release to Captiva Sanibel.

Live Nation joins forces with the Red Sox to fill the venue with music during spring and fall. New stairwells will help crowds move smoothly. Fans can grab classic stadium food, plus treats from Del's Lemonade and Maine Shack.

Bryan brings star power to this milestone event. His music has reached 22.6 billion global streams. Fans have bought 11.5 million albums, and he's topped charts 31 times.