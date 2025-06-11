If you love a good McDonald's McFlurry there's a new one on the menu that will give you an instant flashback to your favorite summer past time.

I'm all about finding fun new treats. These Southwest Florida days and nights are toasty so finding some refreshment with something cold and tasty is necessary. To celebrate the arrival of summer, McDonald's just launched a brand new McFlurry, and I had to try it. And it took me right back to the days of sitting around the campfire with the family enjoying each other's company and the s'mores we'd make, which was always my favorite part.

McDonald’s New McFlurry Brings the Campfire Vibes

Yesterday, McDonald's added a brand new dessert to their menu: the Hershey's S'mores McFlurry. Not only do I love ice cream, but of course, I love s'mores, so I had to give it a try. One spoonful of the new McFlurry and it’s like you’re right back at the campsite. Sticky fingers, smoky air and all. It's made with vanilla soft serve with marshmallows, chunks of graham cracker and Hershey's milk chocolate. I will say that it's incredibly sweet, so I ate a little bit with lunch and finished it later for dessert. But the texture in it is so good, I really liked it.

Courtesy of McDonalds Hershey's S'mores McFlurry

In a press release McDonald's said this about the summer treat: "Whether you’re looking to grab a sweet snack before lounging around the campfire or looking to satisfy your summer craving, the HERSHEY’S S’mores McFlurry will be your go-to summer dessert. And while you’re at it, grab one for a friend – you know what they say, the “s’more” the merrier!"