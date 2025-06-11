New Netflix Doc Reveals Astroworld Tragedy Was Even More Chaotic Than We Knew

I'm sure to some extent you've heard about the Astroworld Tragedy of 2021, but a new documentary on Netflix reveals that it was even more chaotic than we knew.

As someone who goes to a lot of concerts and music festivals, I'll never forget when I first heard about the Astroworld tragedy. I was completely heartbroken. Festivals are a place to be free and completely lose yourself to the music. There's nothing like the feeling of being in a crowd all dancing, screaming and singing along. It's just pure joy and unity when you're all there for the same thing. To hear that people lost their lives when hours before was one of the best days of their lives is incredibly sad. And while we've heard about what unfolded that night, a new doc on Netflix dives deeper into what happened and shows just how chaotic that day actually was.

In November 2021 Travis Scott brought his Astroworld Festival to Houston. In what was supposed to be an amazing 2-day festival, turned into one that claimed the lives of 10. Last night I watched the new Netflix documentary Trainwreck: The Astroworld Tragedy. It really shows that it wasn't just the end of the night that went wrong, but that things went haywire as soon as the gates opened. The documentary features interviews with medical professionals, photographers, concertgoers and families of the victims of those who lost their lives in the crowd crush that happened after Travis Scott took the stage.

The documentary really shows all aspects of what went wrong that day. It all started when fans busted through the gates, bypassing ticketing and security as soon as they opened. It also shows issues with how the stage was set up and text messages between those that saw a problem but were slow to respond. Watching the footage of the crowd, I will say, was very uncomfortable. I was getting anxiety watching and seeing the crush taking place. I thought they did a great job with this documentary. And to hear from people who were actually there was really powerful. I think a lot of lessons were learned, unfortunately the hard way, after this.