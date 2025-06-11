ContestsEventsHurricane Help Hub
LISTEN LIVE

New Netflix Doc Reveals Astroworld Tragedy Was Even More Chaotic Than We Knew

I’m sure to some extent you’ve heard about the Astroworld Tragedy of 2021, but a new documentary on Netflix reveals that it was even more chaotic than we knew. As…

Marija
New Netflix Doc Reveals Astroworld Tragedy Was Even More Chaotic Than We Knew
(Photo by Brandon Bell/Getty Images)

I'm sure to some extent you've heard about the Astroworld Tragedy of 2021, but a new documentary on Netflix reveals that it was even more chaotic than we knew.

As someone who goes to a lot of concerts and music festivals, I'll never forget when I first heard about the Astroworld tragedy. I was completely heartbroken. Festivals are a place to be free and completely lose yourself to the music. There's nothing like the feeling of being in a crowd all dancing, screaming and singing along. It's just pure joy and unity when you're all there for the same thing. To hear that people lost their lives when hours before was one of the best days of their lives is incredibly sad. And while we've heard about what unfolded that night, a new doc on Netflix dives deeper into what happened and shows just how chaotic that day actually was.

New Netflix Doc Reveals Astroworld Tragedy Was Even More Chaotic Than We Knew

In November 2021 Travis Scott brought his Astroworld Festival to Houston. In what was supposed to be an amazing 2-day festival, turned into one that claimed the lives of 10. Last night I watched the new Netflix documentary Trainwreck: The Astroworld Tragedy. It really shows that it wasn't just the end of the night that went wrong, but that things went haywire as soon as the gates opened. The documentary features interviews with medical professionals, photographers, concertgoers and families of the victims of those who lost their lives in the crowd crush that happened after Travis Scott took the stage.

The documentary really shows all aspects of what went wrong that day. It all started when fans busted through the gates, bypassing ticketing and security as soon as they opened. It also shows issues with how the stage was set up and text messages between those that saw a problem but were slow to respond. Watching the footage of the crowd, I will say, was very uncomfortable. I was getting anxiety watching and seeing the crush taking place. I thought they did a great job with this documentary. And to hear from people who were actually there was really powerful. I think a lot of lessons were learned, unfortunately the hard way, after this.

Trainwreck: The Astroworld Tragedy is streaming now on Netflix.

astroworldmusic festivalNetflixTravis Scott
MarijaWriter
Marija is a morning show host on WXKB/B1039, midday host on WRXK/96KRock and night show host on WPBB/98.7 The Shark. She loves to write about food, travel, and things to do around the state of Florida.
Related Stories
Jason Isaacs Reacts to Johnny Flynn’s Casting as Lucius Malfoy in the Harry Potter TV Series
EntertainmentJason Isaacs Reacts to Johnny Flynn’s Casting as Lucius Malfoy in the Harry Potter TV Series
Gigi Paris Opens Up About Ex Glen Powell and Sydney Sweeney’s Romance PR Scheme
EntertainmentGigi Paris Opens Up About Ex Glen Powell and Sydney Sweeney’s Romance PR Scheme
Justin Bieber, Sexyy Red Call Out Ray J for Claiming He Slept with Her
EntertainmentJustin Bieber, Sexyy Red Call Out Ray J for Claiming He Slept with HerRandi Moultrie
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!





About
Connect