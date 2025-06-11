This Day in Top 40 History: June 11

Exciting events in Top 40 music history that took place on June 11 include the premiere of American Idol, which launched the career of pop singer Kelly Clarkson. Kelsea Ballerini recorded a song that helped an aspiring songwriter gain recognition, and several musicians gathered and performed to celebrate Nelson Mandela's 70th birthday.

Breakthrough Hits and Milestones

Female pop stars have dominated the Top 40 music scene on June 11:

On the TV show Songland, which gave singer-songwriters a chance to pitch new music to stars and record producers, Kelsea Ballerini chose to record and release "Better Luck Next Time." Today, she's a five-time GRAMMY Award-winning performer. 2023: Before her shift into country music, Beyoncé was already a global pop icon. On June 11 during her Renaissance World Tour, she played at the Orange Velodrome in Marseille, France, to the delight of her fans. This tour started on May 10, 2023 in Stockholm, Sweden, and ended on September 27, 2023 in New Orleans, Louisiana.

Cultural Milestones

Significant events on this date that have had a lasting impact include:

1988: As a tribute to imprisoned South African antiapartheid activist Nelson Mandela, numerous superstars gathered to honor his 70th birthday at Wembley Stadium in London, England. Pop stars at this cultural event included Whitney Houston, George Michael, and Tracy Chapman.

Notable Recordings and Performances

There were lots of hits on the Billboard Hot 100 chart as well as fun concerts on June 11, including:

2011: The No. 1 song on the Billboard Hot 100 on this date was Adele's "Rolling in the Deep," which stayed on the chart for 21 weeks. Also peaking at No. 1 that year were "E.T." by Katy Perry featuring Kanye West, which remained on the chart for 16 weeks, and Rihanna's "S&M" featuring Britney Spears, on the Hot 100 for 20 weeks.

The hit song "As It Was" by pop sensation Harry Styles, formerly of the boy band One Direction, was already at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100; it spent 15 nonconsecutive weeks in the top spot. Lizzo's "About Damn Time" was at No. 4 on this date but later peaked at No.1. 2024: Nicki Minaj thrilled fans at the Royal Arena in Copenhagen, Denmark, for her Pink Friday 2 World Tour, performing hits such as "Press Play," "Pink Birthday," and "Everybody."