TV Dads Who Totally Nailed Fatherhood, Like My Dad

Let's talk TV Dads. You know, growing up, I had a pretty awesome dad. His name is Cougar. (yeah, that’s what i like to call him) He was one of those dads who could build almost anything. I say almost because, even though I asked him like a million times, I never got that epic treehouse I dreamed about. But hey, he still made childhood super fun.

Cougar was into video games way before it was cool. He loved playing The Legend of Zelda, and honestly, I barely got a turn on our Nintendo because he was too busy trying to save Princess Zelda himself. But it was all good because I had a blast just watching him slay! Plus we always had the latest gadgets.

While my friends were just figuring out what a computer even was, I was already cruising on a Commodore 64, typing in codes I barely understood, thanks to my dad’s geeky side. When I think about my dad, I realize he kind of reminds me of some of my favorite TV dads — the ones who made us laugh, sometimes made us cringe, but always showed up for their kids (well, most of the time).

There are tons of TV dads to choose from: Dan Conner from Roseanne, Homer Simpson from The Simpsons, Al Bundy from Married… With Children. Some of them were great dads, some were terrible, and some were a weird combo of both. But if I had to pick a few of my favorites, here’s my list of Top TV Dads.

Best TV Dads:

Danny Tanner – Full House

Danny Tanner had a speech ready for every situation, and even though his speeches were super corny sometimes, you couldn’t help but like the guy because his heart was always in the right place.



2. Carl Winslow – Family Matters

Carl Winslow always cared deeply about his family. Plus, he taught some important lessons about responsibility, hard work, and standing up for what’s right — while also being pretty funny.



3. Bob Belcher – Bob’s Burgers

Bob Belcher, just like my dad, may not have everything together, but he’s one of the most real TV dads out there. He runs his little burger joint while trying to support his weird but awesome family.