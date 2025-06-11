USPS Opens Fort Myers Sorting Center in $40B Network Upgrade

A state-of-the-art sorting hub opened its doors in Fort Myers, marking a key step in the U.S. Postal Service's $40 billion system overhaul. This site joins 94 other processing hubs that have sprung up nationwide.

"This new investment comes as part of our transformation and modernization strategies to invest more than $40 billion to revitalize the national postal network," said Postmaster James Chambers in a statement to the Cape Coral Breeze.

Workers got their first look at the building during its launch. The site aims to cut costs while boosting mail flow. Staff learned about changes to their daily tasks in the upgraded space.

Data shows these hubs work well. Since the first sites started running, workers and the public have seen better service.

This site adds muscle to USPS operations across Florida. With new trucks and better tech already in place, mail should zip through the system faster than before.