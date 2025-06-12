ContestsEventsHurricane Help Hub
Burger King’s New Dragon Meal Is a Fiery Feast Fit for a Viking

With the new How to Train Your Dragon movie on the horizon, I couldn’t resist diving into the themed Dragon meal at Burger King to channel my inner Viking. Ever…

Marija
How To Train Your Dragon meal at Burger King

With the new How to Train Your Dragon movie on the horizon, I couldn’t resist diving into the themed Dragon meal at Burger King to channel my inner Viking.

Ever since the first How to Train Your Dragon movie came out, I've been a fan of Hiccup, Astrid, Gobber, Toothless and more. And tomorrow, the live-action movie hits theaters. I've been waiting (not so) patiently since I heard it was coming out, and especially after seeing Isle of Berk at Epic Universe. And to get even more in the spirit, I had to try the new Dragon meal at Burger King.

As someone who used to dream about flying through the clouds on Toothless’ back, you better believe I had to make a trip to Burger King to try the How to Train Your Dragon meal. And let me tell you: Hiccup would be proud.

The star of the meal is the Dragon Flame-Grilled Whopper. It's everything you love about a Whopper, but with bacon and a red and orange bun that convinced me that it was cooked over actual dragon fire. But the real heat comes from the Fiery Dragon Mozzarella Fries. These little guys are crunchy on the outside, melty on the inside, and pack plenty of spice. They do come with ranch dipping sauce, and if you're a little sensitive to spice like me, you'll need it. To cool things down, there’s the Soaring Strawberry Lemonade. It’s sweet, citrusy, and the icing on the cake to this adventure of a meal. The only thing I couldn't try, due to the machine being down, is the Viking's Chocolate Sundae. But I'll be back to try it eventually.

The packaging for the meal is super cute with Toothless right on the box and of course I had to get a crown too. Whether you're a long-time How to Train Your Dragon fan or just here for the eats, you'll love it. And no need to train your dragon for this one, just your appetite.

Marija is a morning show host on WXKB/B1039, midday host on WRXK/96KRock and night show host on WPBB/98.7 The Shark.
