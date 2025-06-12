Cool Treats for Dad This Father’s Day at Rita’s

This Sunday, June 15, celebrate Father’s Day with a sweet surprise from Rita’s Italian Ice & Frozen Custard! All Rita’s app users can score a $1 Small Italian Ice with any purchase of $1 or more—because Dad deserves something even cooler than he is! Just claim the one-time-use reward in the app and redeem it on June 15 at participating locations.

But the celebration doesn’t stop there! From now to June 29, every Frozen Lemonade Ice Blender sold will help make a difference. Rita’s is donating $1 per Blender (up to $10,000) to Alex’s Lemonade Stand Foundation to support families fighting childhood cancer. Guests can also contribute by making a $1 in-shop donation and adding their name to Rita’s Wall of Hope, or by giving online at alexslemonade.org.

When: Sunday, June 15, 2025

Where: Participating Rita’s locations nationwide

Who: All Rita’s app users (download at ritasice.com/app)