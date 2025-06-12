Ed Sheeran Puts in Place 24-Hour Security After Break-in Scare at Suffolk Home

Music star Ed Sheeran has added 24-hour security at his Suffolk property after an intruder tried to get in. The move comes as part of bigger steps to keep his family safe.

"I do think that there is a different kind of normal that is our business. I have like 24-hour security on my house. I have security with my kids. I have security with me. I have security with my wife, just because there have been a couple of weird things over the years that have happened," said Sheeran, speaking about life in the spotlight in one of his interviews.

At the age of 34, the star spoke about the risks from unwanted visitors as the main reason for strict protection. When Louis appeared shocked, he went straight to the point: "We've had like you know a break-in attempt. In my industry, that's normal. That's kind of an underlying thing that no one really talks about, but that is kind of a part of being in the public eye."

These strict measures affect time with his kids — Lyra, 4, and Jupiter, 2. "I'm very, very private about my children's image ... I can't take them to zoos or parks or anything really without someone trying to film them," Sheeran said, according to Wales Online.

The "Shape of You" singer misses simple family moments. "There are times where the normal parts of life I kind of mourn for and wish I could just push my kid on a swing in a public park and it not be weird, you know?" he said with a hint of regret.

Still, Sheeran keeps some parts of his life down to earth. He prefers taking regular flights over hiding away in private jets. Not long ago, he sat with fans on a Ryanair trip back from Italy after his show.

"I like the environment, I like trees. I'd find it hard to justify. No one's perfect. When we're doing intense promo trips, there will be the odd time [taking a private jet]," he stated, admitting they use the PJs now and then during busy press tours.