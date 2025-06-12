Lee County Looks To Ban Smoking at Parks and Beaches, Sets June Public Hearing

Lee County officials will weigh a smoking and vaping ban at public beaches and parks during a June 17 public hearing. The public can voice their views starting at 9:30 a.m. in the Old Lee County Courthouse.

The rules would affect several parks, including Bowditch Point Regional Park, Crescent Beach Family Park, and Lynn Hall Memorial Park. Once rebuilt, the Fort Myers Beach Pier must stick to these guidelines too.

"Our parks and beaches are special places where families, residents, and visitors come to relax and enjoy our beautiful surroundings," said District 2 Commissioner Brian Hamman to the Fort Myers Beach Observer. "We want to keep them clean, safe, and enjoyable for everyone, which is why we're looking at banning smoking and vaping in these public spaces."

County leaders set this hearing in motion with a June 3 vote.

Should the ban pass, park rangers would watch for violations. First-time offenders face $100 fines, with fines increasing to $200 and $300 for multiple offenses.

Thanks to a 2019 state law shift, towns and counties can now stop smoking in outdoor spaces.