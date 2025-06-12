Sabrina Carpenter Announces Latest Album ‘Man’s Best Friend’ Coming Out Soon

Pop princess, “Espresso” connoisseur, and professional heartbreaker Sabrina Carpenter is back with a new album! Following the deliciously savage release of her single “Manchild,” Carpenter has officially announced her upcoming album, Man’s Best Friend, and no, this is not a tribute to golden retrievers.

Sabrina Carpenter Announces New Album

Carpenter announced the new album on Instagram, plus the cover art, a photo of her down on her knees (in a dog-like position), wearing a black dress and stilettos. A man was standing in front of her, grabbing a fistful of her hair. She captioned the post with, “My new album, 'Man’s Best Friend' is out on August 29, 2025. i can’t wait for it to be yours x Pre-order now”

The “Please Please Please” singer also shared how they wrote the album’s lead single, “Manchild,” plus some behind-the-scenes photos. She wrote, “i wrote manchild on a random tuesday with amy and jack not too long after finishing short n’ sweet and it ended up being the best random tuesday of my life. not only was it so fun to write, but this song became to me something I can look back on that will score the mental montage to the very confusing and fun young adult years of life. it sounds like the song embodiment of a loving eye roll, and it feels like a never-ending road trip in the summer! hence why i wanted to give it to you now- so you can stick your head out the car window and scream it all summer long!”

She cheekily added, “thank you always and forever for listening and thank you men for testing me!!” with an emoji of a pig.

Fans expressed their excitement for the new album, with some referencing the lyrics to her song “Espresso,” that she’s working late because she’s a singer, given that her Short n’ Sweet album was just released last year. However, some fans and social media users are taking offense at the cover art.

Cover Art is “Really Disturbing”

Several fans commented that they find the sensual cover art as “disturbing.” One fan wrote, “love sabrina - but this picture - why is the man in there like that? its not a very empowering image for women. i think its a mistake since most her fans are women and as a dv survivor i find it uncomfortable and id rather see her empowered than like that idk i dont wanna be negative, im sorry, maybe its just me.” Another commented, “how is this not just appealing to be male gaze?? insanely misogynistic imagery. mans best friend??? please please please,” with another saying, “not the slay” Carpenter might think it is.