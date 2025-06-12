ContestsEventsHurricane Help Hub
LISTEN LIVE

Spam Massacre: Florida Man Unleashes the Pee at Sam’s Club

When nature called, he answered. Right on 2,700 cans of Spam and 3,300 Vienna sausages. The bladder strikes again, Florida Man style.

Budman
A 70-year-old Florida man from The Villages is facing felony charges after allegedly peeing on $10,000 worth of Spam and Vienna sausages.
(Photo by David McNew/Getty Images)

Spam is my jam. No, seriously. I lived in Hawaii back in my 20s and Spam basically kept me alive. You ever tried living in Hawaii on a tight budget? It's beautiful, but holy cow, it’s expensive. Spam was my best friend. Spam and rice, Spam and eggs, Spam for breakfast, lunch, and dinner. And don’t even get me started on Spam musubi... Those little rice-and-Spam sushi-like snacks you grab at the convenience store? Absolute heaven.

So when I hear about some Florida man peeing on Spam, I take it personally.

His name is Patrick Mitchell. He’s 70 years old and lives in The Villages, which kind of explains a lot, honestly. (If you know, you know.) According to the Smoking Gun, This whole thing went down at a Sam’s Club near Orlando on May 30th. For reasons no one will ever understand, Patrick decided to turn aisle five into his personal bathroom. But he didn’t just sneak a little tinkle behind the pallets — oh no. He went full spray mode on two entire pallets: one stacked with Spam and another piled high with Vienna sausages.

Spam Damage:

We’re talking major damage here. After his “performance,” he casually strolled around the snack section, like nothing happened. Sat down on some patio furniture for ten minutes, probably admiring his work. Then, get this — he actually paid for the stuff in his cart and left like a normal shopper.

Cops were able to track him down using his Sam’s Club membership card (not exactly criminal mastermind behavior, Patrick) and arrested him at his home in The Villages. He’s now facing charges for disorderly conduct and criminal mischief. That second one is a felony because he destroyed more than $1,000 worth of product. Try over $10,000, actually — $10,585 to be exact. That’s 3,300 cans of Vienna sausages and 2,700 cans of Spam in the trash.

All because one dude couldn’t hold it. I mean, seriously, Patrick — you guys in The Villages have those little scooters. Couldn’t you have just scooted to the bathroom? Literally anything would’ve been better than peeing on my precious canned meat.

RIP to all that wasted canned meat. You deserved better.

crimeFlorida Manmeatspam
BudmanWriter
Meet Budman, dynamic host of Marconi Award winning radio station WXKB's WiLD Bunch Morning Show, on B1039. Budman likes to write about funny news, a good Florida man story, stupid criminals or anything involving a superhero. Budman, a comic book and pop culture enthusiast, even named his daughter Kara Zor-El, after Supergirl. His only child is his true passion beyond the mic. Being a dad is his favorite role. Budman, a true family man, balances his love for radio with quality time spent with loved ones and his trusty dogs.
Related Stories
Sanibel Island Welcomes New Hotels, Restaurants Before National Seashell Day
Local NewsSanibel Island Welcomes New Hotels, Restaurants Before National Seashell DayRebecca Allen
$116M More Needed for Lee County Airport Expansion as Costs Rise
Local News$116M More Needed for Lee County Airport Expansion as Costs RiseRebecca Allen
Mission BBQ Opens 150th Restaurant in Port Charlotte, Bringing 58 Local Jobs
Local NewsMission BBQ Opens 150th Restaurant in Port Charlotte, Bringing 58 Local JobsRebecca Allen
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!





About
Connect