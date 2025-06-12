The McDonald’s Migraine Cure: Is it Real?

Okay, so this might sound crazy, but apparently McDonald’s can help with migraines. Yeah, I know, sounds like a weird commercial, but people on the internet swear by it. According to Delish, even some neurologists say it might actually work. The “Migraine Meal” is super simple: a large Coke and a large fry. That’s it. No fancy meds or anything. Just two of McDonald’s most famous items.

Now, normally I love McDonald’s. It’s my go-to fast food place. But lately, I’ve been trying to eat a little healthier, so my visits have become less frequent. But once I read about this so-called migraine cure, I figured, why not test it out? Only problem was, I didn’t have a migraine. So step one: give myself one.

I sat down at my computer, opened my email, and stared at my inbox for 15 minutes straight. Let me tell you, that was rough. Five useless emails later and my head started pounding. Mission accomplished. Then, just to make sure, I grabbed the huge, tangled ball of Christmas lights that’s been sitting in the radio station studio since December and tried to untangle it. After all that, I had a full-blown migraine.

So off to McDonald’s I went. When I pulled up to the drive-thru, they asked if I wanted to use my app. But today? Today I was a rebel. No app. Full price. I ordered my large fry and my large Coke... Well, technically Coke Zero because I’m not really supposed to have sugary drinks.

Did it work? I don’t know. As I scarfed down the fries and sipped my Coke Zero, I kind of forgot I even had a headache. Maybe it was the salt in the fries balancing my electrolytes, or the carbs helping my blood sugar. (not likely) The Coke has 80 milligrams of caffeine, and caffeine can help with pain, which is why Excedrin has it. Could’ve even been the mountain of ketchup I dipped my fries in. Who knows?