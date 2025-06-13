Old Beach Theater Gets Green Light for Restaurant Project Despite Parking Worries

A historic movie house at 6425 Estero Blvd. will transform into an upscale dining spot. The Local Planning Agency backed the $4 million makeover, which adds two restaurants and space for live acts.

Steve Boge secured permits for outdoor shows, drinks, and extra tables. He also received a variance on parking. There will only be 33 parking spaces rather than the standard 115.

The old Dolphin Inn space at Egret and Estero Boulevard will become an overflow lot for valet parking to help offset the loss of parking spaces.

Sound won't be an issue for neighbors. New barriers include thick doors on Egret Street and a sturdy wall behind the building. These blocks stop both noise and bright lights from spreading.

Changes to the front add style and function. A shaded deck will stretch 15 feet toward Estero Boulevard, while plants and fences will shield nearby homes from the buzz of business.

Town Council meetings have been set for late summer. If all goes well, workers will spend two to three months getting permits, with six months of construction following.

This spot holds special meaning as the island's lone cinema for years. Nick Campo kept movies rolling from 1999 until 2022. The full purchase, including both the theater and the 34-room Gulfview Manor Resort, cost $19 million.