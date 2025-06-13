A few weeks I got invited on a media trip to Walt Disney World and while it was sad, I'm glad I got to see The Muppets one last time at Hollywood Studios.

When I was 10 years old, the summer between 4th and 5th grade, we went to Disney World as a family for the first time. We had an RV at the time, so we made the road trip from Illinois and stayed at the Fort Wilderness Campground. I have so many fond memories from that trip, but there is one that sticks out a little more than the rest. And that was seeing my first 3D movie: Muppet*Vision 3D. I was blown away. Gonzo’s nose coming at me? Statler and Waldorf cracking jokes from the balcony? I was hooked. So the news that Disney was saying goodbye to Muppet*Vision 3D at Hollywood Studios? That one hurt. But a few weeks ago, my parents, my brother and I got to experience it one last time.

Saying Goodbye As The Muppets Take Their Final Bow at Disney's Hollywood Studios

It’s not just about the attraction. It’s about nostalgia. I'll never forget sitting next to my siblings, laughing uncontrollably at Fozzie’s corny jokes. It’s about that silly penguin orchestra, the search for Bean Bunny and Sweetums running through the crowd. Sure, I understand that theme parks evolve. The Muppets area will be transformed into a new Monsters, Inc. land that I am excited to see. And while the show will be missed, The Muppets will return in a re-themed Rock'n'Roller Coaster next year. So while I'm more a show girl and less a thrill girl, I'll take a ride to see my favorite characters once again.