VISIT FLORIDA Plans $7M Tourism Recovery Push After Hurricane

State officials will spend up to $7 million on hurricane recovery ads this year. The plan includes new videos showing off Southwest Florida spots, announced at a SanCap Chamber's business luncheon in Fort Myers earlier this month.

"We'll have hundreds of millions of dollars behind (our fall production shoots), running in media for many years, and Sanibel and Captiva's going to be a part of that," said interim CEO Craig Thomas to The Captiva Sanibel.

Each year, $2 million stays in reserve for storm needs. When big storms hit, Thomas said costs often climb to "four or five or six or even seven million dollars."

Camera crews have started work at 21 spots across the state. News groups and websites will get these new shots and clips. At the meeting, attendees watched footage of Fort Myers and Sanibel.

For six straight years, Florida has drawn more visitors than any other state. Most locals back the tourist trade, which provides one in seven jobs statewide.

"That's important because (tourism capital) will be used for the benefit of our residents," Thomas said. "Their support of our industry is how it becomes synonymous with world-class hospitality, which is the key attribute of our brand."

Two new plans aim to boost local shops and stores. Island business owners can get free consulting from the Florida Small Business Development Center at Florida Gulf Coast University, while the Sanibel Solutions initiative delivers recovery data in the aftermath of Hurricane Ian.