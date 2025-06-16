ContestsEventsHurricane Help Hub
Lee County Provides Free Meal Kits for Kids Through July 2025 at Over 100 Locations

Rebecca Allen
School kids eating healthy food
Getty Royalty Free

Beginning earlier this month, kids across Lee County can get free meals at nine spots, with another hundred sites ready to serve. The School District's program runs through July 28, giving out breakfast and lunch to anyone 18 or younger.

Each Monday between 9 and 10 a.m., families pick up food packs that last seven days. Adults must show a school ID, report card, or other documentation verifying the number of children to get meals. Children can stay home during pickup time.

Alva hosts three spots at River Hall Elementary, The Alva School, and Charleston Park Community Center. Pine Island families can visit Pine Island Elementary or Palms at Pine Island.

Gateway High School serves meals in Fort Myers, while Prairie Pines Preserve serves North Fort Myers residents. Buckingham Community Church and Buckingham Community Park help feed kids in that area.

There's also Summer BreakSpot, a different program running until July 30. This one works a bit differently — kids must show up and eat on-site at over 100 places around the county. No paperwork needed for this option.

Times and locations can change for Summer BreakSpot, so be sure to check their website, dial 211, or 850-617-7170 before you head out.

These programs fill a crucial gap when school cafeterias close for summer. Between take-home kits and fresh daily meals, Lee County makes sure every child has food on their plate.

Kidslee county
Rebecca AllenWriter
