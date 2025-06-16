Singer Sabrina Carpenter Opens Up About Being Single, Talks Public Spotlight

After turning 26 last month, pop sensation Sabrina Carpenter speaks candidly about life after her split with actor Barry Keoghan. "Am I doing the single thing right now? I'm doing the 25-year-old thing right now, whatever that means," she said in her recent exclusive interview with Rolling Stone.

Their romance ended last December. A source told People that work took priority for both stars. "They are both young and career-focused, so they've decided to take a break," the insider revealed.

Dating under public watch brings its own set of challenges. "People underestimate how tricky it is to navigate being a young woman, having relationships, and then having a bunch of strangers have opinions on them," The "Please please please" singer expressed.

Rumors of Keoghan's infidelity spread fast online, and the backlash hit hard, pushing him to deactivate his Instagram. His message on X struck a personal note: "My name has been dragged across the internet in ways I don't usually respond to. I have to respond now because it's getting to a place where there are too many lines being crossed," he wrote, as reported by BBC News.

"I need you to remember he has to read ALL of this about his father when he is older. Please be respectful to all," he added referencing his child Brando.

When music producer Pete Waterman criticized Sabrina's stage act in January, she stood firm. Her sharp reply in an interview with The Sun on Sunday made waves: "If you can't handle a girl who is confident in her own sexuality, then don't come to my shows."

"Female artists have been shamed forever. In the noughties, it was Rihanna, in the nineties it was Britney Spears, in the eighties it was Madonna — and now it's me," she fired back.

Critics questioned her vocals during the Short n' Sweet Tour but the Disney alum shut down the doubts instantly. "I sing live at every show 100 percent. Would you like to speak to my audio engineers?," she commented on the TikTok post shading her performance.

Her next musical chapter, Man's Best Friend, drops on August 29. The release follows her most recent single "Manchild."