The Mystery of Cape Coral Road Construction

Road construction. I just don’t get it…. You ever have those nights where you just can’t fall asleep because your brain decides right now is the perfect time to solve life’s greatest mysteries? Yeah, that was me last night. Again. And once again, what kept me up wasn’t aliens or the meaning of life or why pizza rolls are never actually cool in the middle. No. My brain was locked on one thing: road construction.

Now, if you’ve listened to me before, you know this has been a road construction saga. Right by my house, they’ve been working on this same stretch of road forever. I’m talking traffic cones everywhere, those giant orange barrels lined up like they’re playing red light green light, and all kinds of confusing signs that say “NO U-TURN” just to make my life harder. Every single day when I come home, I either sit in traffic, or I have to drive like three miles past my neighborhood just to turn around and come back. Why? Because they’re installing a new traffic light.

Don’t get me wrong—I get it. The traffic light is important. It’s probably going to save a lot of people from accidents or at least make turning into my neighborhood less terrifying. But still, it’s been months. Months of cones and barrels. Months of detours.

Road Construction Magic:

And then… One day, like magic, I drive by and the poles are up. The lights are hanging. The crosswalk signs are installed. The whole thing looks ready to go. The Road Construction Avengers showed up, and they did in one day! Really? What’s taken them months of prep. I mean, where was this energy the entire time? Mind Blown.

But, the lights are just there. Hanging. Doing absolutely nothing. No green, yellow or red. Just there. Why? What’s the hold up now? Do they have to get clearance from NASA to flip the switch? Did somebody lose the remote? I don’t know!

So here I am, lying in bed, wide awake, trying to figure out how you can take months to prep a road and then set up the actual lights in one afternoon. And then leave them off like a decoration nobody’s allowed to touch.