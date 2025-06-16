ContestsEventsHurricane Help Hub
The Mystery of Cape Coral Road Construction

Months of cones, barrels, and driving in circles… Then they install the traffic light in one day — and don’t even turn it on.

I’m losing sleep trying to understand how road construction takes months for cones but one day for the traffic lights?
Road construction. I just don’t get it…. You ever have those nights where you just can’t fall asleep because your brain decides right now is the perfect time to solve life’s greatest mysteries? Yeah, that was me last night. Again. And once again, what kept me up wasn’t aliens or the meaning of life or why pizza rolls are never actually cool in the middle. No. My brain was locked on one thing: road construction.

Now, if you’ve listened to me before, you know this has been a road construction saga. Right by my house, they’ve been working on this same stretch of road forever. I’m talking traffic cones everywhere, those giant orange barrels lined up like they’re playing red light green light, and all kinds of confusing signs that say “NO U-TURN” just to make my life harder. Every single day when I come home, I either sit in traffic, or I have to drive like three miles past my neighborhood just to turn around and come back. Why? Because they’re installing a new traffic light.

Don’t get me wrong—I get it. The traffic light is important. It’s probably going to save a lot of people from accidents or at least make turning into my neighborhood less terrifying. But still, it’s been months. Months of cones and barrels. Months of detours.

Road Construction Magic:

And then… One day, like magic, I drive by and the poles are up. The lights are hanging. The crosswalk signs are installed. The whole thing looks ready to go. The Road Construction  Avengers showed up, and they did in one day!  Really? What’s taken them months of prep. I mean, where was this energy the entire time? Mind Blown.

But, the lights are just there. Hanging. Doing absolutely nothing. No green, yellow or red. Just there. Why? What’s the hold up now? Do they have to get clearance from NASA to flip the switch? Did somebody lose the remote? I don’t know!

So here I am, lying in bed, wide awake, trying to figure out how you can take months to prep a road and then set up the actual lights in one afternoon. And then leave them off like a decoration nobody’s allowed to touch.

I’m just a dude. A dude with questions. And apparently, a dude who’s going to keep losing sleep because road construction is a bigger mystery than Bigfoot.

Meet Budman, dynamic host of Marconi Award winning radio station WXKB's WiLD Bunch Morning Show, on B1039. Budman likes to write about funny news, a good Florida man story, stupid criminals or anything involving a superhero. Budman, a comic book and pop culture enthusiast, even named his daughter Kara Zor-El, after Supergirl. His only child is his true passion beyond the mic. Being a dad is his favorite role. Budman, a true family man, balances his love for radio with quality time spent with loved ones and his trusty dogs.
