Collier County Hands Out Free Fish To Combat Mosquitoes

Free fish that eat up to 100 mosquito larvae each day are are being offered across Collier County. The summer giveaway runs through August.

"They are very aggressive biters, so they cause quite the nuisance and can make being outdoors very uncomfortable," said Jonathon Little of Collier County Mosquito Control to Gulf Coast News.

These tiny fish target pools of still water where pests multiply. Since 2019, officials have used this natural method to cut down buzzing swarms in yards and ditches.

"You can use them in standing water, flooded yards, ditches, swales. They are a native fish to Florida, so we like to say they're from here for here," said Rachel Bales, a biologist with the Collier Mosquito Control District, to Gulf Coast News.

To help reduce mosquito breeding, residents are encouraged to eliminate standing water on their properties. It takes less than a week for eggs to turn into biting adults. Weekly checks of outdoor items can stop new swarms before they start.