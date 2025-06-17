If you're heading to Walt Disney World this summer, make sure you put the new villains show at Hollywood Studios on your must-see list.

Everyone has their favorite things to do when they go to Disney World. Some may have a park that they simply cannot miss a visit to. It could be a favorite snack or restaurant they need to visit. Or a show that a trip wouldn't be complete without seeing. A few weeks ago I was invited to Disney to experience the opening of Hollywood Studios' newest show Disney Villains: Unfairly Ever After. When you watch your favorite Disney movies, it's not too often that you're rooting for the bad guy. But at this show, it's encouraged.

Disney Unleashes The Dark Side With New Villains Show At Hollywood Studios

When it comes to iconic villains, I'm sure you have a few favorites. Maybe Cruella, Captain Hook, Maleficent, Jafar, Hades..the list goes on. In this wickedly fun new show at Disney's Hollywood Studios, it's a celebration of all things dark, theatrical and pretty hilarious. You know these villains have some of the best lines, and in this show, they steal the spotlight. Between great costuming, fun music and a stage that truly comes to life, this is a show you won't want to miss. Each villain makes their pitch for who has been treated the most unfairly. But in the end, it will be up to you to decide.