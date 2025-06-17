ContestsEventsHurricane Help Hub
LISTEN LIVE

Disney Unleashes The Dark Side With New Villains Show At Hollywood Studios

If you’re heading to Walt Disney World this summer, make sure you put the new villains show at Hollywood Studios on your must-see list. Everyone has their favorite things to…

Marija
Disney Unleashes The Dark Side With New Villains Show At Hollywood Studios
Marija/BBGI

If you're heading to Walt Disney World this summer, make sure you put the new villains show at Hollywood Studios on your must-see list.

Everyone has their favorite things to do when they go to Disney World. Some may have a park that they simply cannot miss a visit to. It could be a favorite snack or restaurant they need to visit. Or a show that a trip wouldn't be complete without seeing. A few weeks ago I was invited to Disney to experience the opening of Hollywood Studios' newest show Disney Villains: Unfairly Ever After. When you watch your favorite Disney movies, it's not too often that you're rooting for the bad guy. But at this show, it's encouraged.

Disney Unleashes The Dark Side With New Villains Show At Hollywood Studios

When it comes to iconic villains, I'm sure you have a few favorites. Maybe Cruella, Captain Hook, Maleficent, Jafar, Hades..the list goes on. In this wickedly fun new show at Disney's Hollywood Studios, it's a celebration of all things dark, theatrical and pretty hilarious. You know these villains have some of the best lines, and in this show, they steal the spotlight. Between great costuming, fun music and a stage that truly comes to life, this is a show you won't want to miss. Each villain makes their pitch for who has been treated the most unfairly. But in the end, it will be up to you to decide.

Loading TikTok...

You can find Disney Villains: Unfairly Ever After in Sunset Boulevard next to Rock 'n' Roller Coaster at Hollywood Studios. It runs about 20 minutes long and play on the hour, with times even on the half hour throughout the afternoon. Especially on these hot summer days, it makes for a very entertaining and fun break in the air conditioning. And because the show has different outcomes based on crowd voting, it's one I'll return to again and again.

disney villainsDisney Worldhollywood studios
MarijaWriter
Marija is a morning show host on WXKB/B1039, midday host on WRXK/96KRock and night show host on WPBB/98.7 The Shark. She loves to write about food, travel, and things to do around the state of Florida.
Related Stories
Brad Pitt Says He’s Interested in Working with Tom Cruise Again On One Condition
EntertainmentBrad Pitt Says He’s Interested in Working with Tom Cruise Again On One Condition
Aimee Lou Wood Was Told to Go on a Shopping Spree After ‘The White Lotus’
EntertainmentAimee Lou Wood Was Told to Go on a Shopping Spree After ‘The White Lotus’
Chace Crawford Struggled After ‘Gossip Girl’: ‘I’m In This CW Pretty Boy Jail’
EntertainmentChace Crawford Struggled After ‘Gossip Girl’: ‘I’m In This CW Pretty Boy Jail’
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!





About
Connect