Singer Tate McRae Tops Billboard Dance Chart While Parents Attend Sets and Shows

Tate McRae hit the top spot on Billboard's Hot Dance/Pop Songs chart with "Just Keep Watching." The 21-year-old star admits to stage fright when her folks watch from the crowd.

When asked about whether she feels any pressure when her parents watch her performances, she answered, "Yes, because my mom was my dance teacher, and that's stressful."

As reported by Entertainment Now, she shared details and funny behind-the-scenes stories from the shooting of the music video for her track "Sports Car."

She also just started her first big venue shows with the Miss Possessive tour in Mexico City on March 18. The name comes from the first track on her February release, "So Close To What."

About filming "Sports Car," which now has over 300 million Spotify streams, McRae shared a funny moment with her mom. "She [McRae's mom] was on the set, and it's not even like the music video was that sexual. I just remember because the lyrics were so forward, and my mom was in the room, like I felt like I was committing a crime," the "You Broke Me First" singer expressed.

Her mom stays involved, often showing up at video shoots and concerts. When the music video was released on YouTube four months ago, fans couldn't stop talking about it online.

One fan wrote on the video platform: "The amount of times I have watched and listened to this is unhealthy, I love EVERY era of tate."

With chart-topping songs like "Revolving Door" and packed shows across the world, McRae keeps climbing higher. This dance chart win adds to her growing list of wins.

Want to see her perform live? The young artist is currently in Europe this June for shows on her Miss Possessive tour. She'll rock the stages in Canada before returning to the United States in August, with more stops in Chicago, Boston, New York, Atlanta, and Los Angeles in September.