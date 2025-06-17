The Cold Is Coming for Southwest Florida: Here’s How to Fight Back

Alright, Southwest Florida, listen up. There’s a cold going around. And no, I don’t mean a drop in the temperature. I’m talking about the cold — stuffy nose, scratchy throat, sneezing, body aches — the whole annoying package. It’s out there, and it’s looking for its next victim. But don’t freak out yet, I’ve got some tips to help you dodge it like a pro.

First, let me tell you how I ended up here. Everything was going great. Life was good. But then it started... That little scratch in my throat. You know the one. You hope it’s just dry air, but deep down, you know you’re probably doomed.

Cold Apocalypse:

I don't want a full blown cold, so I didn’t waste time. I jumped in my car and hit Walmart, heading straight for the medicine aisle to grab some immune-boosting gummies. Do they work? Honestly, I have no clue, but I was desperate. But guess what? The immune gummy shelves were basically empty. Only a few expensive bottles left. That’s when it hit me: everyone else must be feeling the same thing — there’s something going around Southwest Florida.

Now, my scratchy throat has turned into body aches and chills. I’m literally freezing in the studio right now, which never happens. Usually, I’m sweating and complaining about how hot it is while Marija’s bundled up like it’s the Arctic. But not today. Today, I’m a chilly mess.

So, here’s what YOU can do to avoid the cold and ending up like me:

1. Boost Your Immune System Early

Grab those vitamins and immune gummies before everyone else cleans out the store. Vitamin C, zinc, and elderberry might give your body an extra edge.

2. Wash Your Hands. A Lot.

Seriously. Soap and water are your best friends to fight a cold right now. Germs spread fast, especially when everyone’s sneezing and coughing.

3. Get Plenty of Sleep

Your body fights off sickness better when it’s well-rested. So don’t stay up until 2 a.m. scrolling TikTok. (I know, easier said than done.)

4. Stay Hydrated

Water, tea, juice — whatever keeps you hydrated. Fluids help flush out the bad stuff.

5. Avoid Sick People with a Cold

If someone’s coughing and sneezing, give them some space. It’s not rude — it’s survival.

6. Clean Your Stuff

Wipe down your phone, keyboard, and anything else you touch a lot. Cold Germs love to hang out there.

The cold is out there, but you don’t have to go down without a fight. Take care of yourself, stock up on cold meds before the shelves are empty, and maybe — just maybe — you’ll escape this evil bug going around Southwest Florida.