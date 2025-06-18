Bath & Body Works Semi-Annual Sale Is Back: Brace Your Wallets

Bath & Body Works has done it again. And by "done it again," I mean they've completely hijacked my daughter’s attention span—and my wallet. I remember not too long ago when all she cared about was Kinder Eggs and Fisher-Price Little People. But now? Now my little girl is growing up right before my eyes, and apparently, her new favorite thing is lotion. Lots of lotion.

So this morning, I get greeted with the famous:

"Hi Daddy, do you know what today is?"

Of course, I answer the classic dad way:

"Uh… Tuesday?"

She smiles and hits me with:

"Yes Daddy, but it’s also the Bath & Body Works Semi-Annual Summer Sale!"

Well, excuse me for not marking that down in my calendar next to "take out the trash" and "pay the electric bill."

But hey, if it’s important to her, it’s important to me. So I did what any good dad would do. I grabbed my keys, loaded everyone up in the car, and off to the mall we went. We walk up to Bath & Body Works, and I pull the classic dad move... I sat down on the bench outside and let Mom and Daughter go do their thing.

Bath & Body Works Wonders:

At first, it was fine. I mean, how long could this possibly take? Five minutes later, I’m smelling a weird combo of strawberry, vanilla, coconut, and something called “Sunset Glow.” That’s when my dad instincts started kicking in. The longer they’re in there, the more dangerous this becomes for my credit card. After 15 minutes, I start doing the math:

15 minutes = probably $1,000 worth of lotions and sprays.

Time to go in and shut it down.

But once I got inside… I saw the signs.

Bath & Body Works 75% OFF. Prices starting under $1.

Wait. What? Those $15 lotions my daughter loves are going for like $4.95? Well, okay then. Turns out this Semi-Annual Sale is actually pretty solid. They had everything: body butter, hand soap, shower gel — you name it. And it’s running now all the way until July 14, 2025.

So I made a deal in my head: they get their haul of Bath & Body Works lotions, and later I sneak over to FYE and grab myself a new Batman action figure. Fair trade, right? I mean, she’s stocked up for the next year on body spray — the least I can get is a collectible for the man cave.