ContestsEventsHurricane Help Hub
LISTEN LIVE

Busch Gardens Honors Our Heroes With Free Tickets This Summer

If you’re an active-duty service member or a veteran, Busch Gardens Tampa Bay is honoring our heroes with free tickets this summer. Having a brother and a grandfather who served…

Marija
Busch Gardens Honors Our Heroes With Free Tickets This Summer
Busch Gardens Tampa Bay

If you're an active-duty service member or a veteran, Busch Gardens Tampa Bay is honoring our heroes with free tickets this summer.

Having a brother and a grandfather who served in the Army, military is very important to my family. And for those who dedicate their lives to serving our country, ever year Busch Gardens rolls out the red carpet for them. And it's back this year: Waves of Honor. For all active-duty military and veterans, Busch Gardens is offering free one-day tickets. And not only for them, but to 3 guests as well. The tickets must be purchased by June 22 and used by July 6. You can find more info here

Fun Things Happening At Busch Gardens This Summer

I feel like there is always something exciting going on at Busch Gardens. And in addition to the Waves of Honor program, there's even more fun to be had. Summer Nights is going on now through August 10. With expanded park hours, new shows to enjoy and a drone and firework spectacular Friday, Saturday and Sunday nights, it's making this time of year even more fun. And speaking of summer, free beer is back! Guests 21+ can enjoy one free beer at each visit.

Also, coming soon is the grand opening of Wild Oasis. This will be an immersive kid-friendly area of the park with a new drop-tower ride, a climbing canopy, water play areas and new animals to check out like capybaras, giant anteaters, squirrel monkeys and more.

Plus, you don't want to miss the big 4th of July sale where you can save up to 55% on tickets, fun cards and annual passes. But the special offer does end June 22, so don't miss it!

To purchase tickets and find more info on all the happenings at Busch Gardens Tampa Bay, click here

busch gardensTampa BayTheme Park
MarijaWriter
Marija is a morning show host on WXKB/B1039, midday host on WRXK/96KRock and night show host on WPBB/98.7 The Shark. She loves to write about food, travel, and things to do around the state of Florida.
Related Stories
Bath & Body Works Semi-Annual Sale Is Back: Brace Your Wallets
Human InterestBath & Body Works Semi-Annual Sale Is Back: Brace Your WalletsBudman
Celebrity Tattoo Artist Bang Bang Rolls Out New Robot That Can Tattoo Clients
Human InterestCelebrity Tattoo Artist Bang Bang Rolls Out New Robot That Can Tattoo Clients
5 Top Weekend Activities In SWFL
Local News5 Top Weekend Activities In SWFL
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!





About
Connect