Busch Gardens Honors Our Heroes With Free Tickets This Summer

If you're an active-duty service member or a veteran, Busch Gardens Tampa Bay is honoring our heroes with free tickets this summer.

Having a brother and a grandfather who served in the Army, military is very important to my family. And for those who dedicate their lives to serving our country, ever year Busch Gardens rolls out the red carpet for them. And it's back this year: Waves of Honor. For all active-duty military and veterans, Busch Gardens is offering free one-day tickets. And not only for them, but to 3 guests as well. The tickets must be purchased by June 22 and used by July 6. You can find more info here

Fun Things Happening At Busch Gardens This Summer

I feel like there is always something exciting going on at Busch Gardens. And in addition to the Waves of Honor program, there's even more fun to be had. Summer Nights is going on now through August 10. With expanded park hours, new shows to enjoy and a drone and firework spectacular Friday, Saturday and Sunday nights, it's making this time of year even more fun. And speaking of summer, free beer is back! Guests 21+ can enjoy one free beer at each visit.

Also, coming soon is the grand opening of Wild Oasis. This will be an immersive kid-friendly area of the park with a new drop-tower ride, a climbing canopy, water play areas and new animals to check out like capybaras, giant anteaters, squirrel monkeys and more.

Plus, you don't want to miss the big 4th of July sale where you can save up to 55% on tickets, fun cards and annual passes. But the special offer does end June 22, so don't miss it!